Orlando Magic's rising star raves about Duke freshman Cooper Flagg’s potential

Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg has received more praise from an Orlando Magic rising star and former Duke forward.

Paolo Banchero burst onto the NBA scene in 2022 as the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, and he is widely regarded as one of the brightest young stars in the league. The former Duke forward is now praising freshman Cooper Flagg.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Banchero told Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, according to Bleacher Report. “From what I watched this year, obviously, I watched the Kentucky game. I watched one other game. They got a hell of a team. A lot of guys that can go. And he just does a good job of playing to win and not worrying about what his numbers look like or how many shots he gets.”

Despite some inconsistency from beyond the arc, Flagg has exceeded expectations in his early collegiate career. Averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game, Flagg has showcased his versatile skill set and defensive prowess.

His ability to initiate the offense and anchor the defense has already generated NBA buzz, with most of the projections placing him as the top pick in the 2025 draft.

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a dunk against the Lincoln Lions

Flagg’s rapid rise mirrors Paolo Banchero’s successful freshman season at Duke. Banchero, the top overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, averaged 17.2 points per game and earned ACC Rookie of the Year honors.

Flagg is coming from his best performance against Arizona

Flagg bounced back from a disappointing performance against Kentucky with a dominant showing against Arizona. After a slow start, Flagg took over the game in the second half, scoring 16 points and contributing across the stat sheet.

“In the first half, I was a little soft on my finishes,” Flagg admitted after the game. “But I found my footing and started playing off two feet a little better.” He also finished with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal.

With his combination of size, skill, and basketball IQ, Flagg is already being touted as a potential NBA superstar. As he continues to develop and gain experience, he is poised to make a significant impact on the league.