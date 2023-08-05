In a remarkable display of resilience, tennis sensation Jennifer Brady bares her soul about the challenges she faced during her two-year injury hiatus. The 28-year-old player admits that there were moments when she felt like a shadow of her former self, but her determination to return to the sport she loves kept her pushing forward.

After a triumphant run at the 2021 Australian Open, where she reached her first Grand Slam final, Brady’s journey took a difficult turn due to a knee injury and a chronic foot issue that plagued her. Opting for knee surgery, she embarked on a grueling road to recovery that spanned an arduous 23 months.

Brady made her much-awaited return to the court at an ITF event in Granby two weeks ago. She officially re-entered the main level of competition with a spectacular performance, defeating Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-1 in the first round of the WTA 500 tournament in Washington, before a loss to Madison Keys eliminated her.

Embracing the Journey of Recovery

Recently, Jennifer Brady candidly revealed the struggle during her hiatus, stating, “It took a lot of time. There were a lot of times I was at a complete stop. Didn’t really look like a pro tennis player. I lost a lot of my skills, muscle mass. It took a lot of patience. I’m pretty happy with the way I came out, handled my emotions, stayed true to my game plan, and was able to come out with a win.”

Despite facing numerous setbacks and challenges, Brady’s love for the sport never waned. Tennis has been an integral part of her identity, and even during her toughest moments, she held onto the hope of returning to the court. She credits her unwavering determination, patience, and support from her team for helping her navigate the difficult journey of recovery.

Jennifer Brady’s remarkable journey of recovery stands as a testament to the strength of the human spirit. The pause in her career was disheartening, but it also provided her with the opportunity to confront her injuries head-on. “Tennis is a part of who I am, and I hope I never lose that. I’m happy to just be out here competing with the best,” Brady affirmed.