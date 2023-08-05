In a world where athletic prowess often overshadows personal struggles, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka bravely stepped into the spotlight to shed light on her mental health journey. The four-time Grand Slam champion recently shared her profound realization of grappling with mental health issues, revealing the turning point that sparked her self-awareness.

In an exclusive conversation on the Mountaintop Conversations podcast, Osaka’s openness about her battles with depression and anxiety during the 2021 French Open resonated deeply with her fans and the broader sports community. Growing up as a young prodigy in the world of tennis, Naomi Osaka admits that mental health wasn’t a prominent topic of discussion.

Her relentless pursuit of greatness on the court left little room to address emotional well-being. However, her pivotal victory at Indian Wells in 2018 marked the beginning of her realization that something was amiss. Despite the glory of her achievements, Osaka found herself engulfed in feelings of depression that she couldn’t comprehend at the time.

A Journey to Understanding and Healing

Osaka’s journey to mental health awareness took a significant turn when she withdrew from the 2021 French Open to prioritize her well-being. She confessed, “I actually didn’t know what mental health was. Growing up, no one was really talking about it. I think honestly the first time I heard about it was after I pulled out from the French Open. It’s not like I had a dark childhood or anything, it’s just that everything was so focused on tennis”.

By opening up about her mental health challenges, Osaka has become an advocate for athletes and individuals facing similar struggles. Her candidness has sparked crucial conversations on mental health awareness, fostering an environment of support and understanding. As a role model for millions of fans worldwide, Osaka’s journey serves as an empowering example of strength and resilience, reminding people that acknowledging vulnerabilities is a sign of true courage.

This decision marked a turning point, as she began to explore her emotions and seek a deeper understanding of herself. Osaka explained, “It got to a point after I won the Australian Open for the second time, I felt I needed to do something about it because I don’t want to keep living this way. I thought to myself, I don’t know what this feeling is, I don’t know how to describe it and I don’t know how to fix it so I guess I’m going to have to live with it for the rest of my life“.