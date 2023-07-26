In a recent revelation, John Isner, a seasoned 16-time ATP champion, suggested that his days in professional tennis could be numbered. Facing a challenging season with a 7-10 record on the main level, the American acknowledged that he is past his prime. With concerns about his physical condition and a growing family, Isner contemplates whether he will continue competing in the 2024 season.

The Atlanta Open, where Isner has triumphed six times, marked a significant moment in his contemplation of retirement. Acknowledging the toll on his body this year, the tennis veteran revealed that training has been limited by physical constraints, hindering his ability to perform at his desired level.

For Isner, a crucial milestone is reaching the 500-match wins mark. With 487 wins on the main level, the achievement remains within reach, though the road to 500 victories might extend beyond the current season. As he considered the state of his body and readiness for another year in professional tennis, Isner approaches this decision with a mix of determination and caution.

The Uncertain Road Ahead for Isner

Speaking candidly about his current situation, Isner reflected on the challenges he faces, both physically and emotionally. While still motivated to excel, he admitted that family now comes first, even as he strives to perform well on the court. The balance between tennis aspirations and familial responsibilities forms the core of Isner’s contemplation.

“I maybe turned a corner last week, but my body physically this year hasn’t allowed me to train the way I want to train, and because of that my results have been subpar to the standards that I’ve held myself to for the longest time now. I’m in a situation that not many players are in, where tennis is not my priority right now. Of course, I want to do well, but family always comes first. They went to Australia and they went to London and I think they’ll come to Cincinnati. They’ll certainly come to New York if I decide that it could be my last tournament“, Isner said regarding the US Open 2023 potentially being his last significant competition.

The future remains uncertain for John Isner as the 2023 season draws to a close. Fans and followers anxiously await his final decision regarding his illustrious career. Regardless of what lies ahead, Isner’s legacy as a revered tennis player will continue to inspire as the American fans prepare to potentially bid farewell to one of its best players in the recent era.