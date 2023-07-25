In a dramatic Wimbledon 2023 final, Carlos Alcaraz handed Novak Djokovic a heartbreaking defeat, denying him his 24th Grand Slam title. The grueling five-set match left Djokovic visibly fatigued, prompting him to make changes to his tournament schedule. The Serbian superstar recently announced his withdrawal from the ATP 1000 event in Toronto, choosing to rest and adjust his preparation for the upcoming US Open.

Djokovic’s decision to skip the Toronto tournament came as a surprise to many tennis fans, as he has been a four-time champion at the National Bank Open. However, the 36-year-old hasn’t played the event since 2018. He believes that this rest period will be beneficial for his body and prepare him for the hard-court season, which includes the last Grand Slam of the year.

Tennis Canada expressed their disappointment at Djokovic’s absence, acknowledging his immense talent and the anticipation from fans to watch him play. “We’re disappointed that Novak won’t be playing at this year. He’s an incredible player and one we know our fans were eager to watch. He will be missed but we still have a long list of sensational players confirmed for this year’s event, including 41 of the top 42 players in the world”, tournament director Karl Hale said.

Djokovic explains why he won’t play the Toronto Masters

As Djokovic takes time to regroup and recharge, the tennis world eagerly awaits his return to the court ahead of the US Open. The Grand Slam event will be a significant test for Djokovic, as he seeks to bounce back from his Wimbledon disappointment and continue his pursuit of tennis history. “I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision”, Djokovic said.

Nevertheless, the tournament still boasts an impressive lineup of top players from around the world, promising an exciting and competitive event. Djokovic’s absence in Toronto means that American rising star Christopher Eubanks will gain automatic entry into the main draw. Eubanks impressed during Wimbledon, making a remarkable run to the quarter-finals, and will now have another chance to showcase his skills on the ATP Tour.