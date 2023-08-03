In an unexpected twist for tennis enthusiasts, Marin Cilic, the former US Open champion, delivers the disappointing news of his withdrawal from the highly awaited US Open 2023. A lingering knee injury has forced the Croatian star to take a step back from the competitive courts, putting his much-anticipated return on hold.

This year, Cilic’s tennis journey has been fraught with challenges, with the seasoned player participating in just two matches so far. Kicking off his season in India, Cilic competed in the ATP event in Pune. However, his dreams of continued success were dashed as he had to pull out before his second-round match.

Managing knee injuries can be a laborious process, and for an athlete at Cilic’s age, the road to recovery can be more time-consuming and susceptible to setbacks. The frustration of not being able to fully immerse himself in the sport he loves is palpable as Cilic expressed his disappointment on Instagram, revealing that there is no definitive timeline for his return to the courts.

Embracing Optimism for a Promising Comeback

Despite the challenges he faces, Cilic remains resolute and optimistic, firmly believing that brighter days lie ahead. In the face of adversity, he thanked those who follow him. As he shared on Instagram, “Unfortunately, not great news these days. Had a setback with my knee which will postpone my return to the tour and I will have to miss the US swing of tournaments”.

Amidst the setback that has led to his unfortunate absence from significant tournaments, Cilic is determined to work tirelessly towards his eventual comeback, channeling his focus on the future and the hope of reclaiming his spot among tennis elites. Making his return at the Croatia Open, Cilic’s performance indicated that he is still dealing with the effects of the injury.

In the face of adversity, he expresses his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support during these trying times, posting, “While I am extremely disappointed to be missing another part of the season, I believe better days are ahead & will keep working hard to get there. Thank you to everyone for their continued support.”