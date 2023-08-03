In a heartening display of sportsmanship, Bianca Andreescu, the rising star of Canadian tennis, extends her support and empathy to Emma Raducanu, another young talent making waves in the tennis world. As both players grapple with the immense pressures of fame and scrutiny, their shared experiences highlight the human aspect of the sport.

The year 2019 marked a pivotal moment in Bianca Andreescu’s career as she captivated the tennis world with a spectacular triumph at the US Open, swiftly followed by two WTA 1000 titles, all at the tender age of 19. Her meteoric rise to stardom brought unwavering attention and towering expectations. However, the journey to the top was not without challenges, as injuries and the weight of expectations took a toll on the young Canadian’s performance.

Similarly, Emma Raducanu etched her name in tennis history by claiming the prestigious US Open title in 2021, an unprecedented achievement for a player of her age. Yet, the aftermath of this triumph brought its own set of challenges. The British prodigy faced overwhelming criticism and intense scrutiny, overshadowing her on-court performances. The struggle to live up to expectations and the newfound fame tested Raducanu’s mental resilience, a journey familiar to Andreescu.

A Shared Bond Amidst Competition

Speaking candidly on the No Challenges Remaining podcast, Andreescu referred to the similarities her career has with Raducanu’s, highlighting “I can list all people who’ve won grand slams, but haven’t found it easy to replicate either immediately or eventually the expectations catch up with you and the pressure catches up with you from internal, external, everything. And personally, I’m not the biggest fan. It really sucks your energy as well”.

During their encounter at the Miami Open earlier this year, Andreescu emerged victorious with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 scoreline, in a gripping and hard-fought match. Although they didn’t have a specific conversation after the match about this particular topic, Andreescu expressed her belief that their shared experiences could serve as a foundation for supporting and learning from each other in the rollercoaster ride that comes with fame and recognition in the tennis world.

Andreescu mentioned the impact that social media can have on players, especially those under high expectations from everyone, stating “Social media changed so much. And I feel like the focus is so much on that with sponsors and having to keep up with your fans and all of that. But then you end up seeing a negative comment, you also see all these positive ones, but then you see that negative one and it’s over”.