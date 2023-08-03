In a groundbreaking decision, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has imposed a 12-year suspension on Bolivian tennis umpire Percy Flores for multiple violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP). The ITIA’s investigation uncovered 31 breaches committed by Flores between November 2021 and October 2022, shaking the world of tennis to its core.

Flores, a white badge umpire, faced charges of intentionally manipulating scores for betting purposes, a serious offense that taints the credibility of the sport. The breaches involved deliberately entering incorrect scores into the umpire’s handheld device during ITF World Tennis Tour events, raising concerns about the extent of corruption within the game.

Moreover, the ITIA’s findings pointed to Flores’ involvement in soliciting another official to partake in corrupt conduct, further solidifying the case against him. The scale and gravity of the offenses prompted the ITIA to take swift and decisive action against the Bolivian umpire.

Sanctions and Mitigating Circumstances

As a result of the extensive evidence against Flores, the ITIA slapped him with a staggering $15,000 fine in addition to the unprecedented 12-year suspension from the sport. The severity of the punishment underscores the agency’s commitment to preserving the integrity of professional tennis worldwide.

Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Professor Richard McLaren, responsible for determining the sanctions, initially recommended a 15-year suspension in line with the ITIA’s guidelines. However, he took into account mitigating circumstances, including Flores’ early admission of guilt and cooperative behavior during the investigation, resulting in a three-year reduction in the ban.

The suspension, retroactively backdated to the start of Flores’ provisional suspension on December 8, 2022, will prohibit him from officiating or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis until December 7, 2034. This decision serves as a clear message to other tennis officials that corruption will not be tolerated in the sport.