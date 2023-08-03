When Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy, the tennis world was taken by surprise. She explained that she had never considered continuing her tennis career after becoming a mother. However, what seemed like a potential end to her professional journey turned out to be a new and fulfilling chapter in her life.

Osaka shared her excitement for this unexpected journey. While being a mother and a professional athlete simultaneously may seem daunting, she has fully embraced the role and is eagerly preparing to make her comeback on the tennis courts. The pregnancy went smoothly, and after giving birth, Osaka is now dedicated to training hard for her return to the sport she loves.

In a candid conversation on the Mountaintop Conversations podcast, Osaka admitted that she never anticipated playing tennis as a mother. The challenges of balancing motherhood and the physical demands of the sport seemed overwhelming, leaving Osaka with doubts about her future on the tour.

A New Perspective: Redefining Motherhood in Tennis

Naomi Osaka’s journey has redefined the perception of motherhood in the competitive realm of tennis. She boldly states, “There was a lot of pressure I felt. I always had the assumption that if you have a kid, it’s basically the end of your career. I don’t really see a lot of women on the tennis tour with kids.” Osaka’s courage to challenge these preconceptions serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes who dream of balancing family life and a successful sports career.

The prevailing assumption in the tennis world was that having a child meant the end of one’s career, particularly for female players. However, recent success stories, such as that of Elina Svitolina, have provided a glimmer of hope for those considering motherhood while pursuing a professional tennis career. Svitolina’s triumphant return to the top after giving birth has shattered stereotypes and proved that it is possible to be a mother and a successful athlete.

As Naomi Osaka prepares for her highly anticipated comeback, she brings with her a newfound sense of resilience, saying, “I just never really thought if I had a kid, I’d go back on the tour. But I feel like it was a magical moment for me. It just made me think of all the things I love and appreciate and it just made me really want to work hard. I’ve played tennis since I was three and I want to appreciate the time that I can still play”.