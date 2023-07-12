In an awe-inspiring display of dominance, Novak Djokovic reaffirmed his status as a tennis legend at Wimbledon 2023. With an impressive tally of 23 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic’s pursuit of greatness reached new heights as he eliminated Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals, simultaneously tying a Grand Slam record held by Roger Federer.

Djokovic’s extraordinary journey at the All England Club unfolded as expected, with the overwhelming favorite showcasing his unrivaled skills and unyielding determination. The routine victory in the round of 16 set the stage for a historic achievement, placing him in an exclusive group previously only occupied by Federer.

With each step Djokovic takes on the hallowed grass courts, he forges his legacy and leaves an indelible mark on the sport. His relentless pursuit of greatness propels him forward, as he stands poised to etch his own name further into the annals of tennis history. By reaching a new section of the draw, he put himself in another impressive category.

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer’s record at Wimbledon 2023

The quarterfinals put him in front of Rublev, a player who caused some troubles in the first set. However, the scoreboard showed Djokovic as the winner with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3. This was an expected win that was also another record.

Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer’s mark of 46 appearances at a Grand Slam semifinal. This is an outstanding record, which gets even more shocking by pointing out that he lost only 11 times in this round. While he progresses through Wimbledon 2023, the world is witnessing his quest for tennis immortality.