Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly in the GOAT debate with 22 Grand Slam titles. Novak Djokovic sits alone at the top of that list with 23, although he still doesn’t receive as much love from fans like the other two legends. The third musketeer is none other than Roger Federer, who is widely perceived as the one with the fewest detractors in this passionate conversation.

Toni Nadal is widely known as the uncle of the Spaniard for his impact in working with him. His opinion can logically be a bit biased not only because he is a direct family member of the left-handed monster, but he was also his coach during most of his career.

Toni played a crucial role in Rafael’s development, guiding him from a young age. He is now working as a mentor to rising player Felix Auger-Aliassime. However, it’s undeniable his main connection to the sport should be through the 14-time Roland Garros champion.

Toni Nadal’s Perspective on the GOAT Debate: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, or Roger Federer?

The discussion on who is the GOAT creates a great deal of controversy across all sports. Tennis is definitely not an exception, with three of the greatest athletes of all time. Another voice on this debate that is worth noting has Toni Nadal as the main character, who shared his view in a interview with Sebastian Fest of Clay Tenis.

“I think Federer and Nadal have transcended their sport more than Djokovic. And Federer has transcended his sport more than anyone else. When it comes to categorizing who is the best, we would have to establish clear standards that are always a bit open to opinion, because who is the best, the one who holds the world record or the one who wins the Olympics? I don’t know. I think the one who has managed to play at a better level and do more difficult things is Federer, the one who has won more is Djokovic and if we were to count all the things Rafael hasn’t played because of injury, he would probably have won more than the others”, Toni explained.

He was then questioned about Djokovic was better than Nadal, to he had a comparison with the Tour de France. “Djokovic is better because he has won more titles than Rafael. If Djokovic is 23? But let’s establish a number of things: we live in a tour that is always played on fast courts. My nephew always plays three Grand Slams on the surface he doesn’t do well and one on the surface he does well. He has always played all the Masters on the surface he doesn’t do well on. In the world of sport, the officials can tip the balance one way or the other. Who wins the Tour de France? If the sports officials put in the mountains, one type of rider will win it, and if he puts in a time trial, another type of rider will win it”.