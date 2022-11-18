In a very long awaited matchup to determine the future of the Pac-12, Oregon host Utah in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The Pac-12 and the entire nation have waited months for this game between Oregon and Utah at Autzen Stadium in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the matchup such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Oregon controlled their destiny to be in the Pac-12 Championship Game and maybe in the College Football Playoffs. Then, the Washington Huskies came and shocked them at home in a 37-34 thriller. Despite last week's loss, QB Bo Nix remains a very strong candidate to win the Heisman Trophy, but his status is uncertain because of the injury suffered against Washington. Right now, depending on Nix's health, Oregon are a 2-point underdog at home.

Meanwhile, Utah continue their remarkable season with an 8-2 record and now are the No.10 ranked team in the nation. The Utes have four consecutive victories (USC, Washington State, Arizona and Stanford) and a win at Oregon will put them on the driver's seat to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. They also have to take advantage of the fact that USC and UCLA face each other this week (here you cand find that preview). If Utah survive at Oregon, they would almost be in the title game considering they finish the season facing a weak rival like Colorado.

Oregon vs Utah: Date

The Utah Utes visit the Oregon Ducks in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 19 at 10:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon vs Utah: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Oregon vs Utah in the US

In a must-see battle within the Pac-12, Oregon clash with Utah in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.