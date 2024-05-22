Argentina will face Brazil for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Argentina vs Brazil in the USA: 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League Week 1

Argentina will face off against Brazil in Matchday 2 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1. Here, you’ll discover all the crucial details, including the match date, start time, and diverse streaming options accessible for viewers in the United States.

Matchday 2 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 will showcase an intriguing showdown between two South American teams that had relatively similar starts: both put up tough resistance but were ultimately defeated in four sets by their respective rivals. Argentina suffered a loss to Japan, while Brazil were defeated by Cuba.

Both teams are in need of a victory to move past their somewhat inauspicious beginnings. Undoubtedly, an exciting match awaits fans as these two rivals vie for victory and strive to position themselves as contenders for qualification to the quarterfinals.

When will the Argentina vs Brazil match be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 between Argentina and Brazil will be played this Thursday, May 23 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Brazil players in action during the match against Argentina – IMAGO / Photosport

Argentina vs Brazil: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Brazil in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 game between Argentina and Brazil will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.