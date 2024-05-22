The Cleveland Cavaliers might have made a final decision about Donovan Mitchell. Bad news for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James is still trying to figure out what’s next for him in the final years of his career. After the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets, no one knows for sure if The King will make a bold move.

There are many options on the table. LeBron could stay in Los Angeles, he also has a huge alternative to opt out of his contract and, in the most unlikely scenario, retire.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then (silence emoji). Love.”

As a consequence, the Lakers are under a lot of pressure to convince LeBron James that they’re his best shot at a final championship run in the NBA. That’s why, Donovan Mitchell has become part of the equation.

LeBron James might not play with Donovan Mitchell (Getty Images)

Will Donovan Mitchell leave the Cavs to play with LeBron James?

According to a report from Sam Amico, Cavaliers’ owner Dan Gilbert “would never” trade Donovan Mitchell to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cavs could explore other teams, but, no chance for Spidey to help LeBron James.

“Gilbert and Koby Altman would look for a lucrative package of multiple draft picks and one or two young players with star potential in a Mitchell trade. For example, a source told Hoops Wire that the Cavaliers would ask for Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. from the Heat in Mitchell trade talks if it gets to that point.”

Nevertheless, the priority for Cleveland is to keep Mitchell at all costs with a massive contract extension. Donovan is entering the final year of his deal and, a few weeks ago, Adrian Wojnarowski pointed out the star might not be ready to leave.

“I reached out to Donovan Mitchell and he was emphatic in telling me that he is not disgruntled with anyone or anything in Cleveland. In fact, he said to me, ‘I am happy in Cleveland. I’ve been happy since I arrived in Cleveland’.“