France play against United States for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch France vs United States in the USA: 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League Week 1

France are set to take on the United States in Matchday 2 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1. Here, you’ll discover all the crucial details, including the match date, start time, and diverse streaming options accessible for viewers in the United States.

Two teams with contrasting starts face off in the second Matchday of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League. France secured a relatively straightforward victory against a weak Bulgaria in three sets, positioning them as the current leaders of the group.

Eager to maintain their winning streak, the French team now faces a tougher challenge. Their opponents, the United States, suffered a defeat in three sets in their debut against Poland, the defending champions, and are determined to bounce back from that setback.

When will the France vs United States match be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 between France and United States will be played this Friday, May 23 at 10:00 AM (ET).

France men’s Volleyball team – IMAGO / Fotostyk

France vs United States: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch France vs United States in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 game between France and United States will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.