Marco Reus could move to MLS after the UEFA Champions League final, but the ways of MLS are difficult to explain as the Galaxy would need to pay Charlotte for the “rights” of the German.

Marco Reus has MLS interest, but ‘Discovery Rights’ could get in the way

Okay, let’s say it out loud so it makes sense: the Los Angeles Galaxy are very interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus, according to Tom Bogert. The problem? Charlotte FC holds the MLS “discovery rights” for the 34-year-old.

It has been reported that Marco Reus has no interest in moving to Charlotte FC, which leaves the door open for the Galaxy to negotiate a deal with the three-time Bundesliga Player of the Season. Still, the Galaxy would need to pay Charlotte for the right to sign Reus.

Bogert reports that the rights for Marco Reus would set a new record for the payment of discovery rights, currently held by Paul Arriola at $500,000 when the Galaxy sold Arriola’s rights to D.C. United.

How Do MLS Discovery Rights Work?

In Major League Soccer (MLS), discovery rights are a mechanism used by teams to claim the right to negotiate with players who are not currently in the league but whom they are interested in signing. This system helps MLS manage the acquisition of new talent and ensures a level of order in how teams approach potential signings.

Discovery List: Each MLS team maintains a discovery list of up to seven players who are not currently playing in MLS. These players can be from any league around the world and are typically targeted because they are seen as potential valuable additions.

Claiming Discovery Rights: When a team places a player on their discovery list, they essentially claim the right to negotiate with that player if he decides to move to MLS. This prevents other MLS teams from negotiating with the player unless they acquire the rights from the team that placed the player on the list.

Player Signing: If the player on a team’s discovery list is interested in joining MLS, the team with the discovery rights must reach an agreement with the player and his current club (if applicable). If successful, the player signs with the team that holds his discovery rights.

Discovery Rights Fee: If another MLS team wishes to sign a player who is on another team’s discovery list, they must negotiate with the team holding the discovery rights. Often, this involves paying a fee, known as the discovery rights fee, to the team that holds the rights. This fee can vary and is subject to negotiation between the teams.

Resolution of Disputes: If two teams claim discovery rights to the same player, MLS has mechanisms to resolve the dispute, often favoring the team that submitted the claim first.

Expiration and Updates: Teams can update their discovery lists periodically, removing and adding players as they see fit. This flexibility allows teams to adapt to changing scouting reports and transfer market conditions.

Overall, discovery rights are a way for MLS to maintain some control and order over player acquisitions, balancing the interests of teams and the league’s overall competitive integrity.