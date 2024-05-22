The 2023/2024 FA Cup edition will crown its champions this weekend, and to keep you informed, we'll outline the prize money for the winners.

As the 2023/2024 FA Cup draws to a close this weekend, all eyes are on the imminent crowning of its champions, who could be Manchester United or Manchester City. To ensure you’re fully informed, we will provide toy here all details on the prize money awaiting the victorious team.

The FA Cup stands as the oldest club soccer tournament globally. For over a century and a half, English teams have vied for the honor of being crowned champions of this esteemed tournament, drawn not only by its rich history but also by the substantial prize money awarded to the winners.

This season promises an intriguing final as Manchester City face off against Manchester United in a fresh installment of the Manchester Derby. The victor will claim not only the title, glory, and recognition but also a significant monetary prize.

The prize for the champions

It’s worth noting that merely reaching the final ensures each team a guaranteed sum of £1,000,000 (approximately $1,271,000). In essence, this serves as the prize for the runners-up, though naturally, the victorious team will receive a greater sum.

Anticipations are high that the champions of this 2023/2024 edition of soccer’s oldest club tournament will claim a substantial prize money of £2,000,000, equivalent to roughly $2,543,000.