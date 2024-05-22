LeBron James has spoken about Caitlin Clark's arrival to the WNBA, sharing an advice for the Indiana Fever player to become the GOAT in the future.

The arrival of Caitlin Clark to the Indiana Fever has caught everyone’s attention. Now, LeBron James has sent a clear message to the point guard, giving her an advice to become the greatest WNBA player ever.

In NBA history, there have been several remarkable players who have fought for the GOAT nickname. In recent years, LeBron James has shocked everyone with his astonishing talent, becoming one of the best basketball players ever.

On the female side, the WNBA has welcomed a player who is set to be the future GOAT. Caitlin Clark is poised to help the Indiana Fever create a dynasty, and fans are thrilled to see her in action on the court.

LeBron James sends a message to Caitlin Clark amid her struggles in the WNBA

Caitlin Clark’s debut in the WNBA has definitely not been the best. The point guard for the Indiana Fever has not won a game in her professional debut, showing that playing in the WNBA is very different from playing in college.

Despite her struggles, Clark is bringing a lot of attention to the WNBA. Everyone wants to see her in action, and even top NBA players know that she could change female basketball completely due to her remarkable talent.

LeBron James, star player of the Los Angeles Lakers, has now talked about Caitlin Clark. The 4-time NBA champion is aware of the pressure that the Fever player has nowadays, sharing an advice for her to overcome those problems and become the GOAT of the WNBA.

“My advice to Caitlin, and my advice to anyone that comes in with this level of notoriety, out-of-this-world expectation, whatever the case may be: Be a horse, man. The Kentucky Derby,” James said. “Put your blinders on, go to work, show up to work, punch your clock in, prepare yourself, work on your game, work on your craft.

“Kind of keep your mouth shut and just learn from the vets. When they ask, voice your opinion if they want your opinion early because everybody is looking for you to say anything and they’re gonna splice it and cut it and make it a negative thing.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

James also highlighted the relevance of Clark for the growth of the WNBA. According to the 4-time NBA MVP, she is the reason why a lot of kids are now watching the league, as she’s set to be the next superstar of the sport.

“The one thing that I love that she is bringing to her sport: more people want to watch, more people want to tune in,” James said on the “Mind the Game” podcast. “Don’t get it twisted, don’t get it f—ed up: Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA.”