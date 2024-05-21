Just less than a month before the start of the 2024 Copa America, CONMEBOL has announced a huge change to the rulebook of the tournament.

CONMEBOL announces a huge change to the 2024 Copa America rules

The 2024 Copa America will start on June 20th with the game between Argentina and Canada. Everyone are eagered to see their nations in action, looking forward to win one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world.

All participating teams are poised for the start of the competition, but they’ve just been hit with some startling news. CONMEBOL has made a game-changing decision to alter the rulebook, introducing something unprecedented in soccer.

CONMEBOL has just announced a huge change: in addition to the standard five substitutions permitted during games, teams will now have the option for one more. However, this extra substitution can only be utilized in the event of a player sustaining a traumatic brain injury or concussion.

CONMEBOL has introduced a unique protocol for this event: the use of a pink card for this specific type of substitution. However, CONMEBOL has not clarified whether this card will be issued by the referee or administered by the coaching staff.

When is the 2024 Copa America final scheduled to take place?

The 2024 Copa America is set to kick off in Atlanta with a match between Argentina and Canada. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the opening game of what promises to be an incredible tournament.

For the grand final, CONMEBOL has scheduled it for July 14th. This match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL‘s Miami Dolphins, and is set to kick off at 8:00 PM ET.