Japan play against Serbia in Matchday 2 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1. Here, you’ll discover all the crucial details, including the match date, start time, and diverse streaming options accessible for viewers in the United States.

Serbia’s debut was predictably challenging against a local rival like Iran, who, despite their underwhelming performance in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League, always presents a formidable challenge. Thus, the Serbians achieved their objective of starting with a victory.

Now, they aim to maintain their momentum and seek retribution for last year’s near qualification. Their next opponents are Japan, who began impressively by defeating Argentina in four sets. The Japanese, semi-finalists in 2023, are eager for redemption this year and understand that to achieve it, they must continue on their path to victory.

When will the Japan vs Serbia match be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 between Japan and Serbia will be played this Thursday, May 23 at 4:30 PM (ET).

Japanese team after victory against Argentina – IMAGO / Fotoarena

Japan vs Serbia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Japan vs Serbia in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 game between Japan and Serbia will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.