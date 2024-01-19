Syracuse is considered one of the most prestigious college basketball programs in the country with 3 overall claimed National Championships and 1 NCAA Tournament championship, as well being a National Runner-up 2 times.



Many great players went on to have careers in the NBA and one even got into politics. The Orange play their home games at the JMA Wireless Dome, referred to as the JMA Dome. The JMA Wireless Dome is the largest arena in NCAA DI basketball with a maximum capacity of 35,642.



Below are 25 all time greats who have suited up for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program.



John Wallace (1992-1996)



Led Syracuse to the 1996 NCAA Championship game and earned All-American honors. On February 29, 2020, Wallace had his number 44 retired into the rafters at the Carrier Dome, making him the last Syracuse basketball player to ever wear the “Magic 44.”



Sherman Douglas (1985-1989)



A dynamic point guard, Douglas ranks second in career assists at Syracuse. In his four-year career for Syracuse he helped lead them to the 1987 Final Four, the first of Coach Jim Boeheim’s career.



Dion Waiters (2010-2012)



Known for his scoring ability, Waiters played a key role in Syracuse’s success during his tenure. In his sophomore year Waiters was named the Big East Sixth Man of the Year, earned third-team All-Big East honors, was named AP Honorable Mention All-American, and was selected to the All-Big East Tournament team.



Roosevelt Bouie (1976-1980)



A dominant center, Bouie ranks among the program’s all-time leading scorers and rebounders. Bouie combined with teammate Louis Orr to form what became popularly known as the “Louie and Bouie Show.”



Wes Johnson (2009-2010)



A one-season standout, Johnson earned Big East Player of the Year and All-American honors. In November 2009 he was named MVP of the 2K Coaches Classic after scoring 25 points in a Syracuse victory over the No. 6 North Carolina.



Michael Carter-Williams (2011-2013)



A stellar point guard, Carter-Williams was pivotal in Syracuse’s Final Four run in 2013. In 2014 Carter- Williams became a NBA rookie of the year.



C.J. Fair (2010-2014)



A consistent performer, Fair earned All-Big East honors and contributed to Syracuse’s success. Fair played 143 games, averaging 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, as he was named to the All-Big East second team in 2013 and to the All-Acc first team in 2014.



Arinze Onuaku (2005-2010)



A powerful center, Onuaku made significant contributions in the paint for the Orange. Onuaku finished his career first on the Syracuse all-time list with a .648 field goal percentage (540-for-833), and 11th all-time with 148 blocked shots.



Tyler Ennis (2013-2014)



Known for his clutch plays, Ennis led Syracuse as a freshman point guard. Ennis helped lead the Syracuse Orange past Western Michigan in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament.



Kris Joseph (2008-2012)



A versatile forward, Joseph earned multiple All-Big East honors during his Syracuse career. Joseph gained national prominence as a go-to scorer for the Orange during his junior year. He was named in the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 list and improved his numbers across the board, leading Syracuse in scoring at 14.3 points per game and placing second in rebounding (5.2) and steals (1.5).



Andy Rautins (2005-2010)



A sharpshooting guard, Rautins ranks among the program’s top three-point shooters. Rautins would go on to have a great international career playing Basketball.



Preston Shumpert (1997-2000)



Shumpert’s scoring ability and perimeter shooting made him a key player for the Orange. Shumpert finished with career averages of 14.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.



Etan Thomas (1996-2000)



A shot-blocking presence, Thomas excelled defensively during his time at Syracuse. Thomas averaged 11 points per game and almost seven rebounds per game and graduated with a degree in business management.



Tyler Lydon (2015-2017)



A forward known for his versatility, Lydon contributed to Syracuse’s NCAA tournament success. As a sophomore, he averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.



Paul Harris (2006-2009)



A tenacious rebounder and defender, Harris played a crucial role in Syracuse’s lineup. Harris was selected to the Big East All Rookie Team his freshman year.



Carmelo Anthony (2002-2003)



Led Syracuse to its only NCAA championship, earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors. Some of Anthony’s highlights in his time with Syracuse include being named Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press as a freshman, leading his team to a 30–5 record. .



Derrick Coleman (1986-1990)



A two-time All-American, Coleman set numerous records, including career rebounds and blocks. Coleman is considered one of the greatest players in the program’s history and had his jersey retired.



Pearl Washington (1983-1986)



Known for his flashy playmaking, Washington was a key figure in Syracuse’s rise to basketball prominence.



Gerry McNamara (2002-2006)



Instrumental in the 2003 championship run, McNamara holds records for career three-pointers at Syracuse.



Lawrence Moten (1991-1995)



The program’s all-time leading scorer, Moten was a three-time All-Big East selection. Moten averaged 19.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 2.4 apg over his four-year collegiate career – scoring in double figures in 118 of 121 games.



Rony Seikaly (1984-1988)



A dominant center, Seikaly’s shot-blocking and rebounding prowess left a lasting impact. Seikaly would play 11 seasons in the NBA.



Dave Bing (1962-1966)



Before an illustrious NBA career, Bing starred at Syracuse, earning All-American honors in 1966. Besides basketball, Bing would be elected as the 74th Mayor of Detroit.



Hakim Warrick (2001-2005)



His iconic block in the 2003 NCAA championship game secured Syracuse’s victory. Warrick’s number would be retired by the school.



Billy Owens (1988-1991)



A versatile forward, Owens earned multiple All-American and All-Big East honors. In his three seasons with Syracuse, he averaged 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game out of 103 games.



Jonny Flynn (2007-2009)



Flynn orchestrated memorable runs in the NCAA tournament, showcasing his exceptional point guard skills.