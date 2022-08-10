Tommy Paul is one of the young American players who is trying to succeed on the ATP Tour. Here, check out everything you need to know about him such as his age, family, height, net worth and more.

It’s been a long time since Americans ruled the ATP Tour. However, that doesn’t mean that the US hasn’t produced good talents. In recent years, names such as Taylor Fritz or Frances Tiafoe have been achieving some success, with Tommy Paul starting to make some noise too.

Paul is part of the same generation as Fritz. During their junior days, he defeated Fritz to lift the 2015 French Open boys title and lost to him in the 2015 US Open boys final. So, it’s not surprising that Paul’s best results have come on clay, rather than on hard courts.

Paul won his first ATP title in 2021, after defeating Andy Murray in the final of the Stockholm Open. Among his biggest wins so far, is his win against Alex Zverev in the BNP Paribas Open 2022 and defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the 2022 Canadian Open in Montreal.

How old is Tommy Paul?

Paul was born on May 17, 1997 in New Jersey. He is 25 years old. He now lives in Greenville, North Carolina. He turned pro in 2015, after having a successful career in juniors, reaching ITF junior rank of No. 3.

How tall is Tommy Paul?

Tommy Paul is 6 ft 1 in tall (1.85 m). He is right-handed, and prefers a two-hand backhand. He is a versatile player, with a strong forehand. While he plays well on the baseline, he also likes to come to the net often.

Tommy Paul’s family and girlfriend

According to several reports, her parents are Kevin and Jil MacMillan. However, very little is known about them. Meanwhile, according to ShowBiz Corner, the American was in a relationship with model Kiki Passo, but the pair broke up recently.

Net Worth: How much has Tommy Paul earned in prize money?

According to the ATP Tour, Paul has earned a total of $3,135,473 in prize money, including his singles and doubles career. He has partnered with some brands such as New Balance for clothing and shoes after breaking his deal with Nike. He also uses Wilson rackets.

Tommy Paul’s social media: What is his Instagram?

Tommy Paul is very active on social media, using his Instagram account to post about his training, tournaments and personal life. His user is @tommypaull. He is also active on Twitter, in which his user is @tommypaul1.