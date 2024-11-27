Lionel Messi reportedly considering big decision about future with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi concluded his first full season in the MLS helping Inter Miami reach the postseason and win the Supporter’s Shield in the process. The Argentine star has become one of the most important players for The Herons, and, according to reports, he wants to extend his contract with the club at least one more year.

Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has confirmed that Messi is also keen to renew his agreement with Miami after the 2026 World Cup. While the player and the club are still in negotiations, everything is set to make it official.

Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023, and his current contract runs through the end of the 2025 MLS season. Recently, co-owner Jorge Mas stated that he “fully” expects Messi to be in the club for 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Messi is under contract through 2025; Leo and I will sit and discuss the future,” he told the press on Friday. “As I have said before, and I will repeat it now: I fully expect that in the opening of our new stadium in 2026 and the opening of our 2026 MLS season after a trophy-laden 2025 season, that Leo Messi will be our No. 10.”

Advertisement

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates scoring his third goal during the second half against the New England (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Messi’s stellar performance in 2024, highlighted by 21 goals and 17 assists in 21 MLS matches, helped Miami clinch the Supporters’ Shield. Despite their regular season success, the team fell short in the playoffs, losing to Atlanta United in the first round. From next season, Miami will be coached by Messi’s former teammate, Javier Mascherano.

Advertisement

What has Messi said about his future?

At 37 years old, Messi is still shining on the pitch. Apart from his goal tally with Miami, he scored six goals and provided five assists with Argentina in 11 games this year. There’s a lot of expectation of whether he will play in the 2026 World Cup, and this news about his desire to extend his contract with Miami invites optimism.

However, Messi has been cautious when talking about his future. Back in October, he told Marca: “I don’t like to accelerate time or look ahead. I try to enjoy every day. I hope I can keep playing at this level to feel good and be happy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Former Inter Miami coach Martino makes something clear on his relationship with Lionel Messi

“When I get to do what I love, I am happy. I value that more than reaching the 2026 tournament. I haven’t set a goal to reach the World Cup, but more so to live day-to-day and be well,” he added.