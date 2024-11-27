Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and, in a shocking turn of events, Jerry Jones admitted in an interview with 105.3 The Fan that there’s a chance to give him an extension even after a very disappointing 2024 season. It was all sparked by an unexpected win against the Washington Commanders.

“I don’t think that’s crazy at all. That’s not crazy. Listen, Mike McCarthy is an outstanding coach. Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He’s got great ideas. So, the bottom line is in no place in my body language or anything else have you seen an indication about what we’re going to be doing relative to this staff at the end of this year. And we shouldn’t. We’ve got a lot of football left.”

The Cowboys were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders, but, McCarthy failed to deliver. It’s important to remember that, although he had three consecutive years with at least 12 wins, there have been constante failures in the playoffs and now this massive downfall which included Dak Prescott’s season ending injury.

How many years is Mike McCarthy’s contract?

Mike McCarthy signed a five-year contract in 2020 to become the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. However, with no Super Bowl to show for, there hasn’t been an extension for him.

After the recent message delivered by Jerry Jones about his future in the franchise, this was McCarthy’s answer when reporters asked him if this brings a little hope for his future in the NFL.

“I really haven’t talked about it all year. So, I’m definitely not going to start on a short week and an important division game. But I’m not going to throw away positive vibes, either. So keep them coming. It’s all good. But, yeah, that’s not something I’m really focused on.”

Who will be the Dallas Cowboys’ next head coach?

During the last few weeks, many names have been reportes as candidates to replace Mike McCarthy: Deion Sanders, Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, Bill Belichick and Kliff Kingsbury.

However, for the first time in months, Jones publicly acknowledged that McCarthy is no out of the race. Although Sanders is seen as the best fit by many experts, there are no guarantees that he’ll leave Colorado.

