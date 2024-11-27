NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders reveals Deion's plans for 2025 amid NFL rumors

The Colorado Buffaloes turned the page after the disappointing 2023 season and have become bowl eligible. Moreover, with a win against Oklahoma State and some help, the Buffaloes could make the Big 12 Championship. Deion Sanders has been under heavy scrutiny since his arrival in Boulder, but his second season at the helm has earned him his due respect. Amid NFL coaching rumors, Primetime’s son Shedeur Sanders revealed his dad’s plans for 2025.

The Buffaloes face a season-deciding matchup with the Cowboys on November 29. The Buffs must win and hope for some of the top teams in the Big 12 to slip up in order to make the conference title game. Securing the Big 12 would be Colorado’s best shot to make the College Football Playoffs.

The season finale is paramount for Colorado, and head coach Deion Sanders has made it clear that his focus is entirely on the school in Boulder. However, as some NFL teams familiar with Coach Prime struggle, the buzz surrounding Deion’s possible jump to the big league continues to grow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a big admission on his father’s plans for the upcoming season and may have silenced the noise.

Advertisement

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with Shedeur Sanders #2 during the second half of a game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Advertisement

“Yeah, dad is staying for sure,” Shedeur stated, via 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders.

see also Buffaloes News: Deion Sanders delivers harsh criticism of his team's performance after loss to Kansas

Deion to Dallas rumors

The Dallas Cowboys are struggling significantly and head coach Mike McCarthy’s seat is red hot. Deion has many ties to the Cowboys’ organization and after an impressive NCAA season, the outcry for Primetime’s return to the Lone Star State has been loud.

Advertisement

Deion, however, has repeatedly stated his plan is to stay in Boulder and help the program grow. He also aims to continue evolving as a head coach before making the leap to the NFL.

Deion confirms Shedeur and Travis Hunter will play in bowl games

Regardless of Friday’s outcome, the Buffaloes have earned bowl eligibility. Although Shedeur and Hunter will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, head coach Sanders has made it clear Colorado’s stars will participate in the Buffs’ bowl game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“No, it’s not the last time you’re gonna see them in a Buff uniform,” Deion said of the possibility that Friday’s bout against Oklahoma State would be the last college game for the duo, via Sports Illustrated. “We’re gonna go to a bowl game and end this thing on the right note,” he added.