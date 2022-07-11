The United States will face Brazil for the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

United States vs Brazil: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League

The United States national volleyball team will play Brazil in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Two of the strongest teams in the tournament will face off against each other in these quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League. On the one hand, there will be the Brazilians, a team that is always difficult both in the women's and men's branches. In this tournament, the "Cariocas" had a total of 8 wins and 4 losses, ranking 6th.

The United States team had the same win-loss balance as Italy and Poland (10-2), but had fewer points (this has to do with the number of sets won and lost in the 12 regular phase games, since a 3-0 or 3 -1 gives 3 points, while a 3-2, only 2), so they finished third, now having to face the tough Brazilian team.

United States vs Brazil: Date

United States and Brazil will face each other at the Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET) for this FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League.

United States vs Brazil: Time by States in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

United States vs Brazil: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League quarterfinal game between United States and Brazil will be available to watch in the United States on: volleyballworld.tv. Volleyball TV.