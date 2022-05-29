The Indy 500 is a race full of traditions, and the fact that the winner drinks a bottle of milk is one of many, but without a doubt the most curious. Where does this come from? Here we tell you.

A new edition of the Indy 500, the 106th, ended and the Swedish Marcus Ericsson was proclaimed the great winner, leaving his name written forever in the great history of the IndyCar Series and motorsports in general. To celebrate, the pilot drank as tradition marks, a bottle of milk, but where does this tradition come from? Here we tell you.

Winning the Indy 500 is one of the greatest feats that any driver can achieve, and that is why drivers from other categories more than once come to IndyCar to participate in the traditional event. Since qualifying there are complications and not everyone is capable of reaching the main race.

Having been in existence for more than 100 years, the Indy 500 is full of traditions that year after year drivers and organizers try to respect. For example, have the race take place over Memorial Day weekend. But undoubtedly the most striking is the celebration of the winner drinking a bottle of milk.

Where does this tradition come from?

This tradition has its origin in the year 1936, with whom was the triple winner of that year, Louis Meyer. The racer had a habit of drinking buttermilk, something his mother had instilled in him in childhood. Coincidentally, they took the victory photo precisely at the moment Meyer was drinking the milk, creating a tradition that is still preserved today.

