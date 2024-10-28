Trending topics:
WNBA: Stephanie White parts ways with Sun amid rumors of joining Caitlin Clark's Fever

Stephanie White and the Connecticut Sun have officially parted ways, opening the door for a potential return to the Indiana Fever, who now feature standout rookie Caitlin Clark.

Head coach Stephanie White of the Connecticut Sun looks on prior to the start of of Game Two of the Semi-Finals against the Minnesota Lynx
© David Berding/Getty ImagesHead coach Stephanie White of the Connecticut Sun looks on prior to the start of of Game Two of the Semi-Finals against the Minnesota Lynx

By Natalia Lobo

Stephanie White has parted ways with the Connecticut Sun, the organization announced on Monday, Oct. 28th. The head coach, who led the Sun into the WNBA semifinals in her two years with the franchise, is being courted by two teams, according to reports, Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever and Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky.

Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that White was in talks with both the Fever and the Sky. However, it seems like Indiana will be her final choice. Ahead of Sun’s announcement, Costabile writes that “while nothing has been made official, multiple sources expect White, who’s still under contract with the Sun, to be the Fever’s next coach.”

White, honored as the WNBA Coach of the Year in 2023, has deep ties to Indiana. She spent five seasons (2000-04) as a player with the Fever and later served as an assistant coach from 2011-14, contributing to the team’s 2012 championship win. White also took on the role of head coach from 2015-16, achieving a 37-31 record.

With the Fever reaching the playoffs this past season for the first time since White’s tenure in 2016, experts see her as a strong fit for the franchise. Her leadership could be instrumental in developing young talents like Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

stephanie white

Stephanie White as Indiana Fever’s head coach in 2015 (Michael Hickey/ Getty Images)

The Fever parted ways with coach Christie Sides, who led the team during the past two seasons this Sunday. The head coach joined the Fever in November 2022, and she had two seasons remaining on her four-year contract. She went 33-47 in her two seasons with the team.

The Indiana Fever are in the mid of a revolution

Sides’ dismissal aligns with the Fever’s ongoing transformation, following the recent hiring of general manager Amber Cox and the appointment of Kelly Krauskopf as president in September. According to rumors, other candidates that are being considered for the position include Cheryl Miller and Lisa Bluder.

Chicago Sky are also a top contender

On the other hand, Chicago Sky parted ways with head coach Teresa Weatherspoon last month after finishing the season 13-27 and missing the playoffs. White also has ties to Chicago, having spent four years there as an assistant coach.

