WNBA coaching vacancies: Which teams are looking for a new leader?

The WNBA has officially entered the postseason, and this winter is expected to be busier than usual. Here are the franchises currently searching for a new head coach.

The WNBA is on the cusp of major changes as it heads into a pivotal season. While rising stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have attracted new fans, breaking viewership and attendance records, many teams are now in search of new head coaches, and players have opted out of their current collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The league recently secured a landmark $2.2 billion media rights deal with Disney, Amazon Prime, and NBC. Meanwhile, negotiations for a new CBA between the WNBA and the WNBPA are set to begin ahead of the 2026 season, with several key players, including Kelsey Mitchell and Breanna Stewart, entering free agency.

Amid these changes, there are five teams that are looking for a new head coach, while two of them are also in the search for general managers. Of them, four are draft lottery teams: the Washington Mystics, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky, and Los Angeles Sparks. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream, which were the last team to qualify for the playoffs, are also without a head coach.

As the draft lottery approaches, and with the Golden State Valkyries’ expansion draft set for December 6, all the teams will face critical decisions in the coming weeks, including which players to protect. However, some will have to approach them without their leadership in place. These are the current situations of all of these teams.

Dallas Wings

The Wings announced on Oct. 18th that they parted ways with Latricia Trammell, who went 31-49 in two seasons with the Dallas Wings, including 2-3 in playoff appearances. In 2024, the team finished with a 9-31 record and in 11th place in the standings, missing the postseason for the first time since 2020. They also are looking for a GM.

Chicago Sky

In one of the most surprising announcements of the list, the Chicago Sky fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon last month after just one season. The Sky, with Reese in the squad, finished the season 13-27 and failed to make the playoffs. According to new reports, the team is in talks with Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White.

Los Angeles Sparks

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Sparks let go of Curt Miller as head coach, as both sides “mutually agreed to part ways.” Miller had a 25-55 record in his two seasons with the Sparks as they failed to make the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. In 2024, they went league-worst 8-32 while enduring a series of injuries, including to rookie Cameron Brink.

Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream also parted ways with Tanisha Wright , who joined the franchise in 2021. “Tanisha was an important contributor in our efforts to rebuild the Dream, and we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the Dream over the last three seasons and wish her the best in the future,” the team said in a statement. Wright helped professionalize the team, transforming them into a tough defensive unit and leading them to the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

Washington Mystics

The latest team to join the list, Washington Mystics announced on Oct. 23 that the franchise said it has “mutually agreed to part ways” with general manager Mike Thibault and head coach Eric Thibault.

The younger Thibault took over his dad in 2023, and guided the team to the playoffs. However, this season, he failed to do so after beginning the campaign 0-12, the fourth-worst start in the league history.