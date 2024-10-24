Trending topics:
Sky star Angel Reese lands major endorsement extension days after joking about WNBA salary

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who recently joked about her WNBA salary, has renewed one of her endorsement contracts.

Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on during the game against the Seattle Storm
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesAngel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on during the game against the Seattle Storm

By Natalia Lobo

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, who recently joked that her WNBA salary didn’t cover her rent, has agreed to a multiyear endorsement contract extension with Reebok, reported ESPN. The forward will also have a signature shoe release in 2026. However, the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“Reebok and Angel are growing together every day and our visions for the future are aligned,” Jide Osifeso, Reebok’s head of basketball, told ESPN. “We’re excited to continue the relationship with a ground-up build of her signature silhouette.”

Reese, who ended her rookie season with a WNBA-record 13.1 rebounds, becomes the six active WNBA player with a signature shoe deal. The other ones include New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart (Puma) and Sabrina Ionescu (Nike), the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson (Nike) and Sydney Colson (Creative Control), and the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark (Nike).

The Chicago Sky forward has recently made headlines after joking on an Instagram live that her WNBA salary ($73,439 for her first season) wasn’t enough to cover her rent. I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think that pays one of my bills,” she said.

angel reeese looks up

Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on during the game against the Seattle Storm (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

“Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay [in Chicago]. I’m gonna do the math real quick. I don’t even know my [WNBA] salary,” she said, before revealing her rent was $8K. “Yo, I’m living beyond my means!” she joked. However, that comment created a whole social media controversy, with Reese having to respond. After the announcement of the deal, she wrote on X: “God is so good!!! (looks like i can “afford” my bills now).”

Which other endorsements Reese has?

Reese, who finished second to Clark in WNBA Rookie of the Year voting, also has deals with brands such as Amazon, PlayStation, Airbnb, Panini America, Hershey’s, Beats by Dre, and Goldman Sachs. Thanks to all these partnerships she has been able to create an impressive net worth.

Reese has been open about her financial goals

She also is co-owner of the soccer team DC Power FC, but that’s not the only investment she wants to make. The Sky star recently told the Wall Street Journal that she wants to own a modeling agency and a WNBA team.

Asked about the best money advice she ever had, she explained that her mom made her really independent. “My mom does not play with my money, checking my accounts, double-checking my accounts, not spending before I see the money, but also just making long-term investments, she told the outlet.

