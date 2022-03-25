The WWE will not ever be the same after Paul Michael Levesque, aka Triple H, has announced his retirement from the ring after 30 years of career. Get to know the reason that forced him to say goodbye to his passion.

The WWE universe can not be understood without the presence of one of its most iconic faces, a true showman, but also an athlete, Triple H. It seems that for wrestling fans these are sad days as The Game is over after the former Heavyweight Champion has announced his retirement.

Paul Michael Levesque achieved 30 years of a wrestling career, 27 of them in the WWE, in which he has starred many main events such as Wrestlemania and Summer Slam. He has even helped the company to establish its image after having to forcibly leave the WWF name due to a lawsuit lost.

Triple H, a huge fan of English metal band Motörhead, was inducted to the WWE Hall of fame in 2019 after having won 9 times the WWE Championship, 5 times the World Heavyweight title, 3 times the World Tag Team Championship, 4 Elimination Chambers, and 2 Royal Rumbles.

The reason for Triple H's retirement

In an interview with ESPN's Stephen Smith, the King of Kings went emotional by sharing that he was never coming back to the ring again to wrestle. His health condition totally changed when last September he suffered heart failure after dealing with viral pneumonia.

"I will never wrestle again. First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV... I was nose-diving and sort of at the 1-yard line of where you don't want to be really, for your family and your future.", stated the 52-years-old Levesque.

Triple H discovered his health condition after noticing he was coughing up blood. After being taken to the hospital the medical diagnosis was that his lungs had fluid in them and that his heart was damaged and was not working at its full capacity.

The last televised match of The Game was in June 2019 against Randy Orton, one of his lifelong rivals, in Saudi Arabia, however, his very last appearance in WWE's ring was days after, in an untelevised card in Japan.