Colts QB Anthony Richardson gets one of the NFL's biggest fines after loss vs Lions

Detroit Lions are at their highest point in the 2024 NFL season, with an 11-1 record and a streak of ten consecutive victories. The NFC North leaders are unstoppable on the field, despite the fact that in last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Anthony Richardson tried to shake off his Lions opponents with conduct that earned him a suspension.

Every Saturday, the National Football League announces the players who have been suspended and fined for unsportsmanlike or violent conduct during the previous week. The organization pays close attention to every detail of the plays to judge the intentions. In this case, the magnifying glass was on Colts‘ Richardson.

The NFL fined Anthony Richardson $22,511 for an unnecessary roughness action that included the use of the helmet while lowering his head toward Lions safety Brian Branch last week in Detroit’s 24-6 win over Indianapolis. The information was reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richardson and Branch collided helmets in an action that usually penalizes the defender’s attitude for the inevitable impact when they run into each other. The NFL surprised by fining a quarterback, something it had already done last week when it decided to fine Patrick Mahomes for a controversial celebration in the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The peculiarity of Richardson’s fine

The Richardson penalty is controversial because there is no consistent NFL criteria in these cases. The play could have ended with a fine for Branch for the same reason as the Colts’ quarterback sanction. In terms of amount, it is one of the most expensive fines of Week 12.

Advertisement

see also Colts News: Anthony Richardson to play without a key teammate against the Patriots

How did Richardson play against the Lions?

It was a complex matchup for Richardson due to the high quality of the Lions, which generates a very demanding game. The Colts quarterback had a discreet performance, completing 11 passes for 172 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions in an Indianapolis performance that stood out for its poor offensive efficiency.