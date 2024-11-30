Brazilian legend Pelé chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

In the world of soccer, only a select few players achieve unanimous recognition for their greatness. Among them is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé. However, when asked to choose the best player of all time, even Pelé shifted his perspective over the years.

It all began with a visit to Madrid on September 17, 2009. Pelé offered his initial take on what defined the greatest player, emphasizing a player’s all-around ability on the field.

“People debate whether Pelé or Maradona [is the best]. (Alfredo) Di Stéfano, for me, was the best; he was much more complete. Maradona is a great player, but he didn’t kick well with his right foot and didn’t score headers. The only important header he scored was with his hand (vs. England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals),” the Brazilian legend said at the time.

However, Pelé’s opinion evolved within a few months, shifting his criteria for greatness. Beyond versatility, he began prioritizing titles and goals in his assessment of the sport’s best.

Diego Maradona and Pelé, often regarded as the greatest soccer players of all time. (IMAGO / Photo News)

Pelé’s pick for the greatest player of all time

“I had a lot of respect for Alfredo Di Stéfano when I started. Pelé won his first trophy with the Brazilian national team at 16, played his first World Cup at 17, and is the only player in history to win three World Cups while playing in four. Pelé is the only player to have scored more than 1,200 goals. These are the facts. I’ll accept that Pelé has been the best in the world,” Pelé declared during an interview with Citytv in Colombia on January 17, 2010.

The debate over Pelé’s goal total

Despite Pelé’s assertion that he scored over 1,200 goals, FIFA officially recognizes 757 goals in 820 matches. The discrepancy lies in whether goals scored in friendly matches should count toward his total.

“Pelé scored 1,091 goals for Santos and 1,282 in his career. Of these, 448 were scored in what would be considered friendlies and international friendly tournaments. More than half of these were more important for Santos, their rivals, and the footballing world than many of the goals he scored in ‘official matches,’” Odir Cunha, historian for Santos FC, explained to ESPN in December 2023.

Pelé’s legacy remains unparalleled, and his contributions to soccer continue to ignite debates about the greatest player in history.