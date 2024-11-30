NFL levies tough fines on Russell Wilson's Steelers teammates after loss vs Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 19-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns not only dealt a blow to Mike Tomlin’s team’s Super Bowl aspirations, but also left two teammates of quarterback Russell Wilson with fines levied by the NFL organization.

Surprisingly, after his controversial post-game comments against the Browns, wide receiver George Pickens was not involved in the controversial actions that resulted in penalties for Steelers players. There was speculation that the 23-year-old could have been fined for fighting on the field.

This Saturday, as it does every weekend, the NFL announced the fines levied against players in the league for unsportsmanlike or violent conduct, as well as for non-compliance during tournament games. In this case, although Pickens was able to escape punishment, two of Wilson’s other teammates were sanctioned.

Steelers players who were fined by the NFL

Wilson’s two teammates who were sanctioned by the NFL after the loss to the Browns are cornerback Donte Jackson and safety Damontae Kazee. Between them, the two Steelers players have a combined total of nearly $33,000.

Why were Kazee and Jackson fined?

Kazee was fined $11,255 for a late hit midway through the first quarter against the Browns. Jackson, meanwhile, was fined $22,511 for using his helmet to tackle Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy in the fourth quarter. In the Cleveland Browns were also fined safety Grant Delpit $11,255 for taunting Pickens, and linebacker Jordan Hicks $10,378 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

How many times has Pickens been fined in the 2024 NFL season?

The NFL has fined Pickens three times this season for a total of $37,344. Two of those penalties were for actions in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, while the third was after Week 10 against the Washington Commanders for unnecessary roughness.

Who receives the money from the fines imposed by the NFL?

The NFL’s operations website reported that money raised from fines released each Saturday are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation to support legends in need and to contribute to the health, safety and welfare of athletes at all levels.

