Inter Miami and Orlando City SC meet in the 2023 MLS Regular Season. This game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The home team has enough time to climb spots. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Orlando City are in a more or less similar situation but with a 4-4-4 record, they tied two recent games against Columbus Crew 2-2 and against NYCFC 1-1.

Inter Miami has a losing record of 5-7 and recently they lost a game against Nashville 1-2 which ended their winning streak.

When will Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC be played?

Inter Miami and Orlando City SC play for the 2023 MLS Regular Season today, May 20 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The home team has no ties in the current season.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC in the US

This game for the 2023 MLS Regular Season, Inter Miami and Orlando City SC at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, May 20, will be broadcast in the US by MLS Pass on Apple TV.