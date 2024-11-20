NFL News: Jordan Love's Packers unexpectedly lose new player days after adding him to the roster

The Green Bay Packers are two wins away from matching the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions’ record, and they know that every decision can make or break the team. With Jordan Love as the star of the franchise, the 2024 NFL season is made up of sometimes unexpected choices.

The roster changes continue for the Packers, who a few days ago added a player to their 53-man roster in an effort to help Love when cornerback Robert Rochell was signed after not being promoted from the practice squad.

The National Football League season is passing the halfway point and organizations are thinking tactically about what moves can be made to keep teams in the best shape possible. With such a busy schedule of games, Packers‘ players are starting to show aches and pains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love’s Packers lose player unexpectedly

As reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport on his X account (formerly Twitter), Running back MarShawn Lloyd will go on the non-football sick list due to appendicitis. The decision comes just a couple of days after the Packers activated the player to the 53-man roster. This list change allows Green Bay to replace him and bring him back later in the season.

Advertisement

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the decision, and the third-round pick will miss at least four games this season with the Packers. Lloyd has played in just one game this season, gaining 15 yards on six carries and catching one pass for 3 yards on 10 offensive plays.

Advertisement

see also Jordan Love's net worth: How rich is the Green Bay Packers quarterback?

Green Bay Packers Next Game

It remains to be seen what the Packers’ next move will be to fill Lloyd’s spot on the roster, but the team with Love as its star player must once again show that it can contend for a playoff berth. Green Bay’s next game is this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.