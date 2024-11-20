Caleb Williams is not having the rookie season many expected, prompting the Chicago Bears to sign a new wide receiver to help him find success.

The 2024 NFL season has not been what the Chicago Bears expected. Caleb Williams, their star rookie quarterback, has not fulfilled expectations, which is why the club has decided to sign a new weapon for him.

There is no doubt that the Chicago Bears have improved in recent seasons. Earlier this year, the NFC North club made a key acquisition by drafting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick—a generational talent poised to change everything for his team.

Unfortunately, Caleb Williams’ performances have not been outstanding. While the club currently holds a not-so-disappointing 4-6 record, it is definitely not what the team expected, which is why they have signed a new player to support him.

Bears sign a wide receiver to help Caleb Williams achieve success

For many football analysts, the Bears acquired Caleb Williams at a very low cost. The Panthers desperately needed the 1st overall pick in 2023, and Chicago traded it to Carolina in exchange for several selections, including the No. 1 pick in 2024.

With that pick, the Bears selected Caleb Williams. Many scouts regarded him as a generational talent who could finally be the franchise quarterback Chicago has lacked in its history, but his first games have not lived up to those expectations.

With a 4-6 record so far, the Bears are currently fourth in the NFC North. In personal terms, Williams has a 61.8% completion rate with 2,016 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions—numbers far below what Chicago needs from him.

Following these struggles, the Bears have decided to take action and find ways to help Caleb Williams. The front office has now signed Collin Johnson, a veteran wideout who will add depth to the receiving corps.

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 01: Collin Johnson #80 of the Chicago Bears catches a 20-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Collin Johnson, 27, was signed from the practice squad on Wednesday. He joined the Bears last year after brief stints with the Jaguars and the Giants. However, he has only accumulated 11 yards in the two years he has been in the Windy City.

Can the Bears advance to the playoffs this year?

Despite their 4-6 record, the Chicago Bears are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. The NFC North team aspires to advance through the Wild Card round, as it seems the Lions will win the division this year.

In the 2024 playoff picture, the Bears currently stand in 12th place in the NFC. However, Chicago is three wins away from the 7th-place Commanders, and it seems their chances to advance are not very bright.

