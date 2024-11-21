Andy Reid admitted Patrick Mahomes could've already seen a key weapon on the Kansas City Chiefs return to action in the 2024 NFL season.

Injuries have been a serious problem for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season, but Patrick Mahomes and company still managed to get results. Therefore, Andy Reid didn’t feel like rushing the return of key players.

Running back Isiah Pacheco, for instance, has been on the sidelines since Week 2, when he suffered a fractured fibula in the Chiefs‘ win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Recently, Reid admitted the team delayed Pacheco’s return.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Reid revealed that if Pacheco had his way, he’d have already returned to the field like three weeks ago. But the Chiefs knew it was too risky.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He would’ve played three weeks ago if he had his choice, but that’s sometimes how it goes,” Reid said about the third-year running back.“I appreciate that, though, that mentality. That’s what’s helped him get to this point.”

Advertisement

Running back Isiah Pacheco in action with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Reid, Mahomes could recover Pacheco vs Panthers

After having Pacheco on Injured Reserve since Week 3, the Chiefs opened his practice window last week, but the player couldn’t make it on time for Week 11 against the Bills. Reid and Mahomes, however, are expected to recover their key weapon after the loss in Buffalo.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco about Chiefs' RB position

On Sunday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said Pacheco is expected to be activated by the Chiefs for their Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 24.

Reid has been cautious about his availability, though: “We’ll see on both those two (Charles Omenihu). Kind of go through the practice (and) see where we’re at this week and go from there. A day-by-day-type thing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce issues strong warning to Josh Allen, Bills with clear message to Chiefs teammates

Mahomes agrees with Reid, Chiefs’ handling of Pacheco

Far from complaining to Reid, Mahomes is completely aligned with the coaches’ decision about Pacheco. Just like his head coach, the quarterback knows the Chiefs have to stop the player from rushing his recovery.

“I think it’s going to be us trying to hold him back because he’s a guy that wants to be out there as much as possible and he wants to play, but at the same time he wants to win,” said Mahomes, who also made it clear that Pacheco knows that the team comes first.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes credits Travis Kelce as Chiefs may have found his potential successor

“He knows the long-term goal that we have. Our goal is to get him back as quickly as possible but at the best time for him and his body so that we can have him for the long haul. Whenever that is, I know he’ll be ready, and he’ll be that Energizer Bunny that everybody loves to see.”