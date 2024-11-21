Report: Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona for emotional reunion with his former club

Lionel Messi’s exit from Barcelona in 2021 was bittersweet. The Argentine is, arguably, the club’s biggest legend, but his goodbye —a teary-eyed press conference— was underwhelming to say the least. However, he has reportedly agreed to be a part of the club’s 125th anniversary celebrations, in which could be an emotional reunion.

According to Radio Catalunya’s Barca Reservat podcast, which cited anonymous sources, Messi will be there for the event that will take place at the Gran Teatre de Liceu on November 29th. Previous reports also stated that other legends such as Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, will also take part in the celebration.

Messi’s attendance, which has been rumored since Relevo reported that the club sent him an invitation back in October, was in doubt due to his commitments in the United States. However, as Inter Miami was eliminated early from the MLS Playoff, Messi’s schedule is now clear for the trip.

: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta at Camp Nou on May 16, 2021 (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Messi has officially ended his season after Argentina defeated Peru for Matchday 12 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifying. The star will now be free until Miami start their preseason in January, with the club making an important decision after Messi’s complaints.

Messi and Barcelona reconciled?

It’s no secret that Messi’s last years in the Catalan club were difficult. Not only did the team struggle to win big trophies —in his last season, he only lifted the Copa del Rey—, but the club also had financial difficulties, from which they are finally recovering.

Messi tried to leave the club in 2021, but after Joan Laporta was elected president in March of 2021, he promised to renew his contract. Of course, he failed to deliver on his promise due to the club’s Financial Fair Play issues. For a moment, Messi and Laporta had no contact.

Should Messi make a return, it would be his first visit to Barcelona since his 2021 transfer to PSG. Given the tumultuous relationship between Messi and Barcelona in recent years, and the club’s current success under Hansi Flick, a potential reunion would be highly symbolic.