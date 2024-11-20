Ben Roethlisberger had a very surprising message for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens after a big loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger won the Super Bowl twice with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is one of the most authorized voices to talk about the current situation of the team led by Mike Tomlin .

After Tomlin made a switch choosing Russell Wilson over Justin Fields, many experts thought it would be a very costly mistake. However, once again, the head coach has delivered.

Now, the Steelers have a clear path to claim the AFC North and also to take away home field advantage from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. A remarkable turn of events.

What is the Steelers record right now?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an 8-2 record and hold first place in the AFC North. They also currently control their destiny to clinch the No.1 seed in the conference and it’s important to remember that they’ve only played one game within the division.

With a rematch soon at Baltimore, Ben Roethlisberger sent a clear message about what is going in a rivalry in which Lamar Jackson has a 1-4 record as a starter. The former quarterback even said the famous song ‘Renegade’ is a key factor for their lack of wins against Pittsburgh.

“It just feels like Baltimore can’t handle us. Renegade is such a unique thing to the stadium. When it plays, fans go nuts. It gets really loud and it has this like special power. The Ravens were the first team that I saw when I was playing that, when that song came on, they would play it at practice sometimes to use it as reverse psychology. ‘Hey guys, when they play Renegade, let’s use it as a hype video for us.’ So, I remembered their guys would get on the bench and start getting hyped. Baltimore can’t handle it. They can’t handle it.”

What is the Steelers next rival?

The Steelers will face the Cleveland Browns after that 18-16 over the Baltimore Ravens. However, there’s a second game looming against Lamar Jackson on December 21.

Before that blockbuster matchup, Big Ben warned that the Steelers’ dominance might be officially playing in the head of the Ravens as this time it feels like a real problem for John Harbaugh.

“This offense in Baltimore was a juggernaut. They were unstoppable. Our defense is really good, but we shut them down. Derrick Henry only rushed 13 times. Like, what are we doing? That’s what I’m saying. What’s going on? We weren’t even great on third down for a long time. They missed two field goals. Just some of the things that happened. It’s like, man, it just feels different.”