Exclusive: Musetti says Sinner and Alcaraz are still better than World No. 1 Zverev

Holger Rune and Lorenzo Musetti spoke in an interview with Bolavip about the new world number one in tennis, Alexander Zverev, discussing if he deserves this spot and how the injuries to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have affected the season.

Lorenzo Musetti spoke exclusively to Bolavip about his own season, while also weighing in on the debate surrounding whether Alexander Zverev deserves the world number one spot. The Italian made it clear that, in his opinion, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are still the superior players.

Zverev has faced considerable criticism despite claiming the world number one spot and winning two Grand Slam titles, with his record against top-10 opponents raising questions about his credentials. Some have also argued that he only achieved these accomplishments because Sinner and Alcaraz were sidelined by injuries.

It is a debate that both Musetti and Holger Rune addressed in their interviews with Bolavip. The Danish star even admitted that he feels slightly bitter about missing out on opportunities during a year in which both Alcaraz and Sinner have been absent for significant periods.

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Lorenzo Musetti thanking the crowd / Getty Images

Musetti: Zverev deserves it, but Sinner and Alcaraz are better

Musetti began the interview by making it clear that he believes Zverev deserves the world number one spot in the rankings: “I think Sasha deserves the world number one spot, for sure, and I am happy for him that he finally achieved two Grand Slam titles and the number one spot.”

The Italian star, however, acknowledged that injuries to both Sinner and Alcaraz have created opportunities for other players to make deep runs in major tournaments. Nevertheless, he pointed to consistency as an important factor, noting that injuries have prevented the two stars from maintaining the consistency required to compete throughout the season.

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“Of course, the injuries to Sinner and Alcaraz have affected the rankings and most of the top players, but the physical aspect is a part of the game and whoever is the most consistent and fit enough to play is the one that can get the number one spot.”

Musetti continued by making it clear that he still considers Sinner and Alcaraz the best players in the world and believes they remain the ones to beat when everyone is fully fit: “But of course, in terms of level I think there is no doubt that if everyone is at their best, Sinner and Alcaraz are still better than anyone else. They are still demonstrating that they are the ones to beat.”

Rune weighs in on the debate: ‘Of course, I am bitter’

Rune ruptured his Achilles tendon in Stockholm last year and was subsequently sidelined for 11 months before making his comeback in the Davis Cup. The Dane has now returned to the ATP Tour, but admitted that part of him feels bitter about not being able to compete during a period when both Sinner and Alcaraz were dealing with injuries.

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Holger Rune celebrating a point / Getty Images

“For sure, a part of me is bitter. 100%. When you look at it, it`s a really tough year to be injured in, because there have been so many opportunities on the Tour with Alcaraz and Sinner being injured.”

However, Rune also acknowledged that his recent defeats have not necessarily been against the two leading stars. He explained that, although he has lost to both players in the past, those matches have not been the deciding factor in his career.

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“But on the flip side, the matches I have lost haven’t really been against Sinner and Alcaraz. Of course, I have lost against them, but it’s not these matches that have made the difference in my career.”

Rune also pointed to some of his biggest victories against the sport’s leading players, explaining that he has already proven he can compete with the best. He highlighted his victory over Alcaraz in the Barcelona final, as well as wins against Djokovic and Sinner, while insisting that he would rather face both rivals on the Tour than see them sidelined.

“When I played the final against Alcaraz in Barcelona I beat him and it was the same against both Djokovic, and I also beat Sinner in a semifinal, so I can’t really say that it would have changed much. Actually, I prefer that both Sinner and Alcaraz are playing the tournaments I am playing because it gives me a lot of motivation.”

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Alexander Zverev kissing the French Open trophy after winning his first Grand Slam / Getty Images

Rune concluded by agreeing that Zverev deserves the world number one ranking and the success he has achieved, while also acknowledging that the German has benefited from the absences of Sinner and Alcaraz. Nevertheless, he believes Zverev’s consistency throughout the season should be recognised.

“We also have to say that Zverev 100% has taken advantage of Sinner and Alcaraz being injured. Hats off to Zverev, because he has been incredibly consistent and it`s well deserved that he ends the year as the world number one.”

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Bolavip is in Stockholm covering the ATP 250 tournament and will continue producing exclusive interviews and reports from press conferences throughout the week, having already spoken to Alex Michelsen in an exclusive interview.