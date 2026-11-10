Casper Ruud breaks silence on David Ferrer hiring: ‘I want to see if I can win a Grand Slam’

In an interview with Bolavip, Casper Ruud spoke for the first time about the hiring of David Ferrer.

Casper Ruud will be working with former Spanish ATP star David Ferrer from 2027 onwards. Now, the Norwegian has spoken publicly about the hiring for the first time since it was officially announced, sharing his thoughts during his media day at the Stockholm Open.

Ruud has worked with his father, Christian Ruud, throughout his professional career. His father will remain part of his team, although he will be based in Norway going forward.

Ferrer will be the new addition to Ruud’s coaching box. The former world No. 3 joins the Norwegian after serving as Spain’s Davis Cup captain. He is now returning to the ATP Tour, seven years after retiring from professional tennis as a player.

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Ferrer has a fantastic eye for the game

Ruud made it clear that he is happy to have Ferrer on board, expressing his excitement about beginning their partnership, saying the two of them can push each other to their limits.

David Ferrer in action as the Davis Cup captain for Spain / Getty Images

“I am looking very much forward to working with David Ferrer. It is going to be really exciting and fun to be challenged in a new way. I am really hoping it can be a fantastic partnership. David is an amazing guy and we all know how good of a tennis player he was when I played, so I am really excited and I am looking forward to it,” Casper Ruud says to Bolavip.

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The Norwegian also explained that he is looking forward to having the former Spanish star alongside him on the tour and learning from his experience and approach to the game: “It is going to be really cool having him in my team and to see up close how he is working and how we can push each other to the limit.”

Ruud also explained why Ferrer was the right choice for the position. He wanted someone with first-hand experience of life on the professional tour, while highlighting the Spaniard’s impressive work ethic and understanding of the game as important factors behind the decision.

“Obviously, David has played professionally, also quite recently actually because it’s only 6-7 years ago, and he has seen tennis develop and he has seen me develop as well, we have even played against each other.”

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Ferrer also made a strong impression on Ruud through his approach to training and his playing style. The Norwegian believes those qualities could be particularly valuable given the type of player he is.

“He has a fantastic eye for the game and his work ethic is massive as well, which is going to be super important for me. The type of player I am is more about repetition and working hard rather than hitting winners all the time, and I have watched David Ferrer when I grew up and he was very much an inspiration to me.”

Ruud still aiming to win Grand Slams

Casper Ruud has reached three Grand Slam finals during his career but has yet to lift a major trophy. He finished runner-up twice at the French Open and once at the US Open.

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The former world No. 2 did, however, secure the biggest title of his career last year when he won the Madrid Masters 1000 tournament. Despite experiencing a drop in the rankings, his ambitions remain high.

One of his immediate goals is to return to the top 10 and qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin next year. Ruud has already competed at the season-ending tournament several times and knows how important it is for the players on the tour.

“I am hoping that I can get back into the top ten very quickly and not least reaching the ATP Finals in Turin next year, which is a big goal. I have been playing there already a few times and for many players it is one of their biggest goals of the season.”

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Casper Ruud celebrating a point / Getty Images

While returning to the top 10 and securing a place at the ATP Finals are among his immediate priorities, Ruud has certainly not given up on his biggest ambition: winning a Grand Slam title.

Despite having fallen short in three major finals, the Norwegian remains convinced that he still has time to achieve his dream, especially with Ferrer now joining his coaching team.

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“I hope and believe that David can get the best out of me as a player in the coming years, and I also have to say that the opportunity of winning Grand Slams is still there. I want to give it an honest try for the next 5-6-7 years. I want to see if I can win a Grand Slam, even though it would be a bit later than what it normally would be for a tennis player,” Ruud ends his interview with Bolavip.

Ruud at the Stockholm Open

Ruud will next face Alexander Shevchenko in his opening match at the Stockholm Open. The match will be played in the second round, as the Norwegian received a first-round bye due to his ranking.

Shevchenko, meanwhile, has already played one match in Stockholm, defeating Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday to secure his place in the second round.