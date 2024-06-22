Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players for Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024. Find out if the legend will be available to play against Turkey.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered another great year in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend scored 35 goals breaking the single-season record in that country. An amazing achievement.

However, CR7 couldn’t win any title for his club. They failed in the AFC Champions League after a shocking loss in the quarterfinals of the tournament against Al Ain.

Then, Al Hilal dominated them in the league of Saudi Arabia as undefeated champions even without Neymar. In the King’s Cup final, Al Nassr and Ronaldo also lost facing them.

Now, the UEFA Euro 2024 is the final opportunity for Cristiano to win a trophy and, if he shows great performances, the Ballon d’Or could be at stake with names such Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo is playing his final UEFA Euro with Portugal (Getty Images)

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal vs Turkey?

Cristiano Ronaldo will play today for Portugal against Turkey in UEFA Euro 2024 at Dortmund. Coach Roberto Martinez has emphasized CR7 is a key part of his scheme and that’s why he will be a starter in Signal Iduna Park.

The legend is playing his sixth European Cup (a record for Euros) trying to lead his country to a second title after their amazing run in France 2016. Of course, Portugal’s performance could determine if Cristiano decides to play in the 2026 World Cup.

The game against Turkey is the second for Portugal in the most important tournament of the year. They have three points after their 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in Group F. Their last match will be against Georgia.