Bayern Munich's star midfielder, Leon Goretzka, is notably absent from the German national team for the entirety of Euro 2024, including the upcoming quarter-final clash against Spain.

Why is Leon Goretzka not playing for Germany vs Spain in Euro 2024 quarter-finals?

After a flawless performance in the group stage and a strong showing against Denmark in the Round of 16, Germany is on the hunt for their fourth UEFA Euro title to become the most successful team in the competition’s history. However, they will have to achieve this without the services of Leon Goretzka.

When Julian Nagelsmann announced Germany’s squad for Euro 2024, Goretzka’s exclusion raised eyebrows. The Bayern Munich midfielder had been a consistent presence for Die Mannschaft, making his absence particularly striking.

Despite this, Germany’s midfield remains strong with the return of veteran Toni Kroos and the impressive form of Bayer Leverkusen’s Robert Andrich. Their performances have somewhat mitigated the impact of Goretzka’s absence.

Leon Goretzka out of the quarter-final match against Spain

While no specific reason has been officially given for Goretzka’s omission, it appears to be a tactical decision by head coach Julian Nagelsmann based on recent form. The former RB Leipzig manager opted to leave Goretzka out of the squad, possibly due to his inconsistent performances this season.

Goretzka, who has 57 caps, 14 goals, and 11 assists for the senior national team, has had a challenging season at Bayern Munich. He made 42 appearances but only managed to score six goals, a dip in form compared to his previous seasons.

In Goretzka’s place, Nagelsmann has called up 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic, who is making his debut in the national team. The young talent’s inclusion suggests a shift towards integrating fresh, dynamic players into the squad.