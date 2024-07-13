Why is Raheem Sterling not playing for England vs Spain in Euro 2024 final?
England face a crucial and decisive clash against Spain, but they will have to do so without their star player Raheem Sterling. The question on every fan's mind: why is Sterling absent? Find out all the details here!
England are ready for a crucial Euro 2024 final clash against Spain, but they will be without one of their star strikers. The news of the player’s absence generated many questions among fans, who wondered if it was due to an injury or a resignation from the national team.
Raheem Sterling has shone again in the 2023/2024 season with Chelsea. His form is reminiscent of his best years, and many considered him a key player for the England team at Euro 2024.
As England prepare for a tough clash against Spain, Sterling’s cunning and prowess could have been crucial in breaking through the Dutch defence. News of his absence has sparked controversy, with many fans and analysts questioning manager Gareth Southgate’s decision.
Raheem Sterling out against Spain in the Euro 2024 final
Raheem Sterling will not be in the final against Spain. The reason for Sterling’s absence is purely tactical. England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up the Chelsea player since December 2022, when he was part of the squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The intense competition and depth in Sterling’s position have left the player out of the national team. Despite his good form at Chelsea, he has failed to convince Southgate to include him in the team.
Importantly, this absence is not due to injury or resignation by Sterling. The player remains committed to the national team and hopes to have another opportunity after Euro 2024.
