2025 WNBA Free Agency: Key dates, facts and full player list

The WNBA has experienced explosive growth over the past year, fueled by the emergence of rookie stars like Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese and Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark. As the league continues to expand, fans eagerly await the Free Agency period, where team rosters could undergo significant transformations.

This year’s free agency class boasts a star-studded lineup, including Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Satou Sabally, and Kelsey Plum. However, the impending negotiation of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) will undoubtedly influence player decisions, as they seek improved opportunities and conditions.

Furthermore, the arrival of new coaches at eight teams, including the Fever and the Sky, adds another layer of intrigue to the free agency period. How these teams reshape their rosters will be crucial to their success in the upcoming season. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming WNBA free agency period.

Key dates of WNBA free agency period 2025

January 11-20: Teams have a window to extend “qualifying offers” to their restricted free agents. Teams can also designate certain players as “Core” players.

Teams have a window to extend “qualifying offers” to their restricted free agents. Teams can also designate certain players as “Core” players. January 21: The “negotiation window” begins. Teams can engage in contract discussions with all free agents, but no official agreements can be signed.

The “negotiation window” begins. Teams can engage in contract discussions with all free agents, but no official agreements can be signed. February 1: The free agency signing period officially starts. Players can sign contracts with any team, and teams can submit “offer sheets” to restricted free agents.

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum becomes a free agent in 2025

What types of free agents are there?

Unrestricted Free Agent: Eligible to negotiate and sign a contract with any team in the league without restriction.

Restricted Free Agent: Can explore contract offers from any team, but their former team retains the right to match any offer they receive.

Can explore contract offers from any team, but their former team retains the right to match any offer they receive. Reserved Free Agent: Players with less than three years of professional experience. Their former team has the exclusive right to negotiate a new contract, but only if they offer the player a “qualifying offer” (a specific salary threshold).

Players with less than three years of professional experience. Their former team has the exclusive right to negotiate a new contract, but only if they offer the player a “qualifying offer” (a specific salary threshold). Suspended – Contract Expired: A rare situation where a player’s contract expires while they are suspended from play. Under the league’s rules, these players are considered to be “withholding services.”

Players entering free agency

New York Liberty: Breanna Stewart (unrestricted), Courtney Vandersloot (unrestricted), Kennedy Burke (unrestricted), Ivan Dojkic (reserved), Jaylyn Sherrod (reserved).

Minnesota Lynx: Myisha Hines-Allen (unrestricted), Natisha Hiedeman (unrestricted), Cecilia Zandalasini (reserved), Olivia Epoupa (reserved), Jessica Shepard (suspended-contract expired).

Connecticut Sun: Free agents: Alyssa Thomas (unrestricted), Brionna Jones (unrestricted), DeWanna Bonner (unrestricted), Tiffany Mitchell (unrestricted), Astou Ndour-Fall (unrestricted), DiJonai Carrington (restricted), Veronica Burton (reserved), Caitlin Bickle (reserved).

Las Vegas Aces: Kelsey Plum (unrestricted), Alysha Clark (unrestricted), Tiffany Hayes (unrestricted), Sydney Colson (unrestricted), Queen Egbo (reserved).

Indiana Fever: Kelsey Mitchell (unrestricted), Erica Wheeler (unrestricted).

Phoenix Mercury: Diana Taurasi (unrestricted), Brittney Griner (unrestricted), Monique Billings (unrestricted), Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (reserved), Natasha Mack (reserved), Charisma Osborne (reserved), Celeste Taylor (reserved), Amy Atwell (reserved).

Seattle Storm: Nneka Ogwumike (unrestricted), Gabby Williams (unrestricted), Mercedes Russell (unrestricted), Sami Whitcomb (unrestricted), Joyner Holmes (unrestricted), Victoria Vivians (unrestricted).

Atlanta Dream: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (unrestricted), Aerial Powers (unrestricted), Tina Charles (unrestricted), Lorela Cubaj (reserved), Maya Caldwell (reserved).

Washington Mystics: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (unrestricted), Emily Engstler (reserved), Sug Sutton (reserved), Julie Vanloo (reserved).

Chicago Sky: Isabelle Harrison (unrestricted), Brianna Turner (unrestricted), Diamond DeShields (unrestricted), Chennedy Carter (restricted), Michaela Onyenwere (restricted), Dana Evans (restricted).

Dallas Wings: Satou Sabally (unrestricted), Natasha Howard (unrestricted), Jaelyn Brown (reserved), Sevgi Uzun (reserved).

Los Angeles Sparks: Kia Nurse (unrestricted), Aari McDonald (restricted), Li Yueru (reserved).