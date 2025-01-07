Fever star Lexie Hull echoes Caitlin Clark's sentiments for next WNBA season

The 2025 season of the WNBA will bring many changes, especially as seven teams will have new coaches, including Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever. In that sense, Fever guard Lexie Hull has opened up about her expectations for the next year in the league.

Speaking to Winsidir, Hull said that she wants to “build her role” in the team. “Finishing the year shooting well was great, but I want to be more consistent throughout the season. Finishing is something that I can improve on, and it’s something that I’m working on now,” she explained.

“In terms of the team outlook, the goal is to improve as a group. I’d love to see us win a playoff game. Getting there was great, but getting there and winning is the goal. It’s always the goal,” she added. Her words echoed Caitlin Clark’s bold statement on next season, in which she said she wants Indiana to be “champion contenders.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a challenging start of the season, the Fever found their footing following the Olympic break and were able to clinch a playoff berth, their first since 2016. However, they were swept by Stephanie White’s Connecticut Sun.

Lexie Hull

Advertisement

However, this season, White has returned as a head coach for the Fever. The team, which also counts with talents such as Aliyah Boston, is expected to be better this year. Especially as Clark’s rookie season was astounding, and now fans want to know how better she can get.

Advertisement

see also Which WNBA stars are competing in Unrivaled? Full league rosters

Hull gets real on her last season’s struggles

During the past season, especially during the first half, Hull didn’t have much minutes on court. However, she started being more consistent in the second half, especially shooting more (60.4 percent) from behind the arc. She opened up about those early struggles and the adjustment she had to make.

Advertisement

“Honestly, it was difficult. Everyone on the team wants to play and contribute and feel like they have a role. It took me a second to realize that it’s a process and that my time will come,” she told the outlet.

“It’s basketball, so roles change, and I was making sure that I was putting the work in during the first couple of months when I didn’t see the floor as much as I hoped I would, but I was excited for the second half of the season,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hull will join Angel Reese on Unrivaled

While the WNBA season is still a few months away, Hull will be honing her 3v3 skills in Unrivaled. She is part of Rose Basketball Club, in which she will share the court with Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, Kahleah Copper, Azura Stevens, and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese. Unrivaled officially starts on January 17th.