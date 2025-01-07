At the heart of women’s basketball, the WNBA has become much more than just a league: it’s a stage where stories are written that defy the odds and redefine the limits of the sport.

Each season brings not only new talent and excitement but also milestones that feel like they belong in an epic script—from triple-doubles that exceed expectations to rebounding averages that seem untouchable.

Players in the league, like the respected and talented Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, have set records that not only highlight their skill but also elevate the game itself. Check out the ones that will forever be remembered…

Diana Taurasi – All-time leading scorer

Guard Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts after scoring her 10,000th career point during the second half against the Atlanta Dream at Footprint Center on August 03, 2023. (Source: Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Diana Taurasi continues to hold the title of all-time leading scorer in WNBA history, with over 9,900 career points, a milestone reached during the 2023 season. She, who has played for the Phoenix Mercury since her debut in 2004, has shown remarkable consistency throughout her career.

Her ability to score from anywhere on the court—whether with jump shots, drives, or three-pointers—has made her one of the league’s most prolific players. This record symbolizes not only her individual talent but also her longevity in a highly competitive sport.

In addition to her scoring prowess, she has been a cornerstone for the Phoenix Mercury franchise, leading them to multiple championships. Her presence on the court remains a challenge for opposing defenses. At 41 years old in 2024, she continues to set the standard for future generations of players.

Lisa Leslie – First dunk in WNBA history

Lisa Leslie #9 of the Los Angeles Sparks shoots a free throw shot against the Phoenix Mercury in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals during the 2009 WNBA Playoffs. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On July 30, 2002, Lisa Leslie became the first player to perform a dunk in an official WNBA game. This historic moment occurred during a matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Miami Sol, marking a milestone in the evolution of women’s basketball.

The dunk not only showcased her athletic abilities but also symbolized a significant step forward in how the physical potential of female players in the league was perceived. This event was a turning point in promoting women’s basketball as an exciting and dynamic sport.

Known for her dominance on both ends of the court, Leslie was a pioneer in women’s basketball, celebrated not just for her skills but also for her cultural impact. Her ability to dunk inspired future players to develop a more explosive game. Throughout her career, she was a four-time Olympic champion and a two-time WNBA MVP, cementing her legacy as one of the all-time greats.

Sue Bird – All-time assists leader

Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm reacts after losing to the Las Vegas Aces 97-92 in her final game of her career during Game Four of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Sue Bird holds the WNBA record for the most assists, with a total of 3,234 over her illustrious career, which concluded in 2022. As the point guard for the Seattle Storm for over two decades, she excelled in court vision, tactical intelligence and precise passing.

This record reflects her ability to make her teammates shine, creating scoring opportunities in every game. Her playstyle and leadership made her a key player in multiple Storm championships.

She is celebrated not only for her impressive numbers but also for her longevity and consistency. Her adaptability to various playing styles and her ability to maximize her team’s potential have made her an iconic figure in women’s basketball.

A’Ja Wilson – Most rebounds in a aeason

A’Ja Wilson #9 of Team United States celebrates a win over Japan in the Women’s Basketball final game on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The record for most rebounds in a season, once held by Cheryl Ford, has been surpassed. Currently, this record belongs to A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, who set a new standard in 2024 with 408 rebounds in a single season.

Wilson’s dominance on both defensive and offensive boards has been instrumental in her team’s success, solidifying her as one of the league’s most complete players. This milestone underscores the evolving competitiveness and skill in the WNBA.

Diana Taurasi – Most 3-point field goals made

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts during the second half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on May 21, 2023. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Diana Taurasi also holds the record for the most three-pointers made in WNBA history, with over 1,300 shots from beyond the arc by the end of the 2023 season. This achievement further solidifies her reputation as one of the greatest shooters of all time.

She has been especially dangerous in pressure situations, demonstrating an impressive ability to hit three-pointers at critical moments. Her ability to create space and shoot with high precision has been a key factor in the Phoenix Mercury’s success throughout her career.

The impact of this record goes beyond the numbers. Taurasi redefined what it means to be a long-distance threat in women’s basketball, influencing generations of players to improve their perimeter game.

Tamika Catchings – Career steals

Tamika Catchings #24 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball up court against the Minnesota Lynx during Game Three of the 2012 WNBA Finals on October 19, 2012. (Source: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Tamika Catchings is the all-time leader in steals in WNBA history, with 1,074 steals at the time of her retirement in 2016. This record reflects her defensive excellence and her ability to read the game ahead of time.

She, who spent her entire career with the Indiana Fever, was a disruptive force on the defensive side of the court, using her speed, instincts and positioning skills to create turnovers for the opposition. Her defensive ability earned her five Defensive Player of the Year awards.

This record is a testament to Catchings’ versatility, as she was not only a standout defender but also a reliable scorer and leader on her team. Her all-around style of play and competitive approach made her one of the most respected players in the league’s history.

Breanna Stewart – Most points in a season

Breanna Stewart #30 of the Connecticut Huskies reacts after a basket against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the NCAA Women’s Final Four Championship on April 8, 2014. (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The record for the most points in a season, once held by Maya Moore, has been surpassed. In 2024, Breanna Stewart set a new record with 947 points in a single season, breaking Moore’s previous record.

Her ability to score from any position on the court, along with her leadership in key moments, was pivotal to this achievement. This record reflects the evolution of women’s basketball, with current players constantly raising the level of competition.

Maya Moore, however, remains one of the top scorers in WNBA history. Her previous record symbolized her offensive dominance during her years with the Minnesota Lynx. Although she retired young to focus on social justice issues, her legacy as a prolific scorer and impactful player continues to inspire.

Phoenix Mercury – Longest winning streak

Guard Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a photo with teammates while being honored after scoring 10,000 career points at Footprint Center on August 03, 2023. (Source: Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The record for the longest winning streak in WNBA history belongs to the Phoenix Mercury, with 16 consecutive victories in the 2014 season. Led by Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Candice Dupree, this team displayed a level of cohesion and dominance rarely seen in the league.

Their streak included wins against some of the strongest teams of that season and was crucial in securing the league’s best record and the eventual championship.

This feat highlights the importance of teamwork and consistency throughout a season. The 2014 Phoenix Mercury is still remembered as one of the best teams in WNBA history. Their ability to execute offensively and defensively was key in setting this historic record.

Seattle Storm – Best regular season record

Stephanie Talbot, Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Ezi Magbegor of the Seattle Storm celebrate a three point basket by Jewell Loyd during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Aces in 2022. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seattle Storm holds the record for the best regular-season performance in WNBA history, achieved in 2020 with a 18-4 record during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, the Storm demonstrated absolute dominance throughout the season, combining unstoppable offense with solid defense. This record is a reflection of the team’s adaptability and resilience in a year full of challenges.

In addition to their success in the regular season, it capped off the year by winning the WNBA championship, reaffirming their place as one of the most dominant teams in history. This achievement is not only a testament to the individual skill of their stars but also to the collective commitment of the team.

Lauren Jackson – Most MVPs by an international player

Lauren Jackson of the Opals reacts during the game between the Australia Opals and China at John Cain Arena on July 05, 2024. (Source: Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Lauren Jackson, one of the most iconic figures in international basketball, holds the record for the most MVPs won by an international player in the WNBA, with three awards (2003, 2007, 2010).

The star, from Australia, was a dominant force both offensively and defensively during her time with the Seattle Storm. Her ability to score, defend and lead the transition made her a unique player of her generation.