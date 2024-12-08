Trending topics:
WNBA News: Caitlin Clark's goodbye message to Temi Fagbenle after Valkyries draft

Center Temi Fagbenle bid farewell to the Indiana Fever after being selected by the Golden Valkyries in the WNBA Expansion Draft. Caitlin Clark left her a heartfelt goodbye message.

Temi Fagbenle of Indiana Fever
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesTemi Fagbenle of Indiana Fever

By Natalia Lobo

One of the biggest surprises of the WNBA Expansion Draft on Saturday was that Indiana Fever left veteran center Temi Fagbenle unprotected, making her available for the Golden Valkyries to draft her. Franchise star Caitlin Clark had a six-word message for her, as she said goodbye to Indiana.

Fagbenle made an Instagram post on Saturday, showing some of her highlights from the season and wrote, “Thank you for a great season @IndianaFever. To my teammates: we had a season of revelations and growth. So proud of all y’all for persevering. Thank you for lifting me and each other. F the noise. Keep growing together.”

Thank you for the consistent energy, Indy fans. Y’all are solid,” she added, before concluding: “Very grateful. Very blessed.”One of the top comments was from Clark, who wrote: “Love ya tem! Gonna miss you,” with a heart emoji.

Clark and Fagbenle’s chemistry will be missed

Before joining the Fever, the 32-year-old Fagbenle had not appeared in a WNBA game since her 2019 stint with the Minnesota Lynx. However, she quickly adjusted and became a crucial part of the Fever’s rotation, thanks to her strong chemistry with Clark.

caitlin clark

Caitlin Clark #22 and Temi Fagbenle #14 of the Indiana Fever watch a replay of a foul during the second half against the Connecticut Sun (Elsa/Getty Images)

Fagbenle’s ability to run the court and excel in pick-and-roll situations made her a favorite target for the 2024 Rookie of the Year. Clark assisted on 21 of Fagbenle’s 54 field goals.

After the Olympic break, their connection reached another level, with the team achieving a +14.7 net rating in 158 minutes as they made a late push into the playoffs. Unfortunately, Fagbenle’s impact was somewhat limited by injuries, which restricted her to just 22 games.

Fagbenle will be a restricted free agent, which means the Valkyries can match any offer she gets to retain her in free agency. It was surprising that the Fever didn’t choose to protect her, as many experts were predicting. While Clark has the versatility to adapt, losing one of her top connections could pose challenges as she enters her sophomore season.

Natalia Lobo
Natalia Lobo

