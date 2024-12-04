Trending topics:
WNBA News: Chicago Sky star Angel Reese celebrates new milestone on social media

After a great rookie season with the Chicago Sky, forward Angel Reese is celebrating a career milestone with her fans on social media.

Angel Reese waves to the crowd after the game between the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks
© IMAGO / Sports Press PhotoAngel Reese waves to the crowd after the game between the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks

By Natalia Lobo

Angel Reese‘s 2024 WNBA season with the Chicago Sky was remarkable, despite suffering a wrist injury that didn’t let her compete until the end. Now, the forward is celebrating a different accomplishment outside of the court. Her podcast Unapologetically Angel has been selected as a Best New Show of 2024 by Spotify.

Don’t ever let anybody tell you what you shouldn’t do! Set your goals & chase your dreams! You can do anything you put your mind to!” wrote Reese on X, formerly known as Twitter. Meanwhile, the podcast’s account also thanked fans: “Y’all are THE BEST! Can’t wait to show everyone what 2025 has in store!”

On her podcast, Reese holds conversations with different personalities from both the sports world and entertainment. Among her guests, there are names such as Shaquille O’Neal, who also produces the podcast, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach and more.

What’s even more impressive is that the show has achieved this success with only 13 episodes so far. On YouTube, the show has 103K subscribers, and her most-watched video is her conversation with singers Latto and Mariah The Scientist.

angel reese celebrates

Angel Reese of Chicago Sky greets fans (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

During the offseason, Reese not only will be occupied with her podcast. She is currently in Miami, preparing to play in the first season of Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 league, which will start in Miami in January.

An impressive rookie season for Reese

The rookie sensation quickly established herself as a dominant force on the court, averaging an impressive double-double of 13.5 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. While her rivalry with Caitlin Clark was one of the most-talked about aspects of the season, she couldn’t help her team reach the WNBA playoffs.

While the Sky ultimately fell short of their championship aspirations, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon was replaced by Tyler Marsh, who comes from working as an assistant coach for Las Vegas Aces, helping them conquer two championships.

